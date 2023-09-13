© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Tumplines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
Photograph of a Havasupai Indian woman, Yunosi, carrying a "Kathak" or basket on her back, ca.1900. She is wrapped in a brightly patterned blanket or cloth under which she wears a patterned dress. A strap around her forehead supports the large conical basket hanging on her back. She is standing in profile facing her right in front of a crude dwelling constructed from sticks and foliage. A gourd[?] and blankets are at her feet. A blanket with a zig-zag pattern hangs, bunched up, from the side of the structure.
Pierce, C.C., California Historical Society Collection, 1860-1960, public domain
/
WikiCommons
A Havasupai woman, Yunosi, carries a "Kathak" or basket on her back, bearing its weight with a strap around her forehead, ca. 1900.

Backpackers are always searching for newer, more efficient ways to carry heavy loads. Yet tumplines, a textile placed over the forehead to carry a load on the back, have been an important tool for over a millennium. In fact, with correct posture, the use of the head to carry weight can actually be more efficient, functional, and safer than our contemporary techniques.

Tumplines are still used in cultures around the world today. For example, Tibetan and Peruvian sherpas use them on Himalayan and Machu Picchu tourist expeditions. They’ve also been found at archaeological sites throughout the Southwest, where tumplines were made from plant fibers such as cotton, yucca, and agave, often with intricately beautiful designs.

Recent research on tumplines may shed light on an archaeological mystery: How did pre-contact tribal peoples transport 200,000 hefty construction timbers more than 60 miles from the Chuska Mountains and surrounding areas to Chaco Canyon? Two researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder wanted to test the reliability of tumplines for this task. Together, they carried a ponderosa log weighing over 130 pounds for 15 miles on a forest road using tumplines.

The team’s findings affirm tumplines could be the answer for how people carried heavy loads over longer distances. Their results suggest supplying Chaco Canyon with timber may not have been as back-breaking as archaeologists used to think.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University, with funding from the Charles Redd Center for Western Studies.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAULocal News
Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
See stories by Carrie Cannon
Related Content
  • Storm clouds gather over a hazy landscape of mountains and forests
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Monsoons
    Danika Thiele
    Vast storm clouds wander the sky like roaming monoliths. Intense thunderstorms scour the desert and cool the land. Light shifts from piercing brilliance to dark and cataclysmic. Monsoon season is here. And with it, the plants and animals of the Colorado Plateau wake from slumber and come to life.
  • A white waterfall falls through tall red rocks, with hanging greenery and a few people standing below, looking up.
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Grand Canyon Waterfalls
    Carrie Cannon
    The Grand Canyon may look like an austere desert landscape, but in fact, it’s home to the largest concentration of waterfalls within the state of Arizona.
  • A round bowl with geometric patterns of black rimmed in white, on a red background
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Four Mile Polychromes
    Lyle Balenquah
    Four Mile Polychromes represent a Pueblo ceramic tradition with origins in the Mogollon Rim and mountains of eastern Arizona. This style was developed in the 13th century and is associated with the construction of large villages such as Pinedale, Show Low and Four Mile Pueblo, from which the ceramic is named.
  • A furry army with a masked face and a very long very fuzzy tail straight up in the air
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Coatis Moving North
    Rose Houk
    White-nosed coatis are making tracks northward from their usual home on the US-Mexico border. They’ve been seen in the Verde Valley, along the Mogollon Rim, and occasionally in the Flagstaff area, including Walnut Canyon and the Rio de Flag.