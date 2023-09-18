No consensus on whether Arizona officials can keep Trump off primary ballot

Gov. Katie Hobbs says she doesn’t believe that she or any other state official has the authority to keep former President Donald Trump off Arizona’s presidential primary ballot.

Multiple states have considered citing the 14th Amendment to justify barring Trump from the ballot. The Civil War-era constitutional amendment bars anyone who engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the government from holding federal office.

Despite Hobbs’ comments, Capitol Media Service reports that Secretary of State Adrian Fontes hasn’t reached a conclusion yet.

A press aide told the outlet last week that Fontes is “actively seeking legal advice.”

He must make a decision by mid-December. The presidential preference election is set for March.