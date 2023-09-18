© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

No consensus on whether Arizona officials can keep Trump off primary ballot

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023,, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Gov. Katie Hobbs says she doesn’t believe that she or any other state official has the authority to keep former President Donald Trump off Arizona’s presidential primary ballot.

Multiple states have considered citing the 14th Amendment to justify barring Trump from the ballot. The Civil War-era constitutional amendment bars anyone who engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the government from holding federal office.

Despite Hobbs’ comments, Capitol Media Service reports that Secretary of State Adrian Fontes hasn’t reached a conclusion yet.

A press aide told the outlet last week that Fontes is “actively seeking legal advice.”

He must make a decision by mid-December. The presidential preference election is set for March.

KNAU STAFF
