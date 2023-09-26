Kari Lake public records trial now in judge's hands

A public records trial involving former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is now in the hands of a judge.

Lake wants a Maricopa County Judge to grant her access to the ballot return envelopes of 1.3 million voters. She failed in her bid for Arizona governor last year and has falsely claimed voter fraud for her loss.

Lake sued Maricopa County earlier this year to be able to examine voter signatures on the envelopes in a continued effort to cast doubt on Governor Katie Hobbs’ win by a slim majority. The trial concluded Monday.

In closing arguments, the judge said he would issue a ruling as soon as possible.

In a separate case, Lake also asked a judge to order a redo of the election, but she’s faced a series of courtroom losses.

Meanwhile, social media users are falsely claiming Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has been “indicted” by local lawmakers. But the Republican leadership in Arizona’s state Senate say no such indictment has been issued.

Kim Quintero, a Senate GOP spokesperson, says the state legislature is not authorized to issue indictments. State Sen. Wendy Rogers, a far right Republican and outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, also took to X on Sunday to pour cold water on the rumors.

Indictments are generally the first significant decision made before a criminal case can head to trial, and they’re handed up by grand juries, not legislative bodies.