© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday (9/29) KNAU in the White Mountains, KNAA 90.7, will reduce power temporarily. This is to protect tower workers as they work on an adjacent cellular antenna. Reception may be poor to non-existent in some areas including service over the repeater on 105.3. Online streaming service will not be affected. With afternoon winds forecast, the crew will likely get an early start and may not require a great deal of time for their work.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Crews line on Cecil Fire through strong weekend winds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST
The lightning-caused Cecil Fire southwest burning
Tiffany Teague
Smoke from the lightning-caused Cecil Fire southwest of Flagstaff in late September 2023.

Fire crews kept a lightning-caused wildfire burning southwest of Flagstaff from growing over the weekend despite strong winds and some rain.

Coconino National Forest officials say firefighters patrolled and held the existing lines on the Cecil Fire. The nearly 2,200-acre Cecil Fire began on Sept. 18 and officials used it as an opportunity to remove fuels from the forest floor to reduce future risk of high-intensity wildfires.

They plan to resume firing operations this week and smoke is expected to remain noticeable in both the Flagstaff and Sedona areas as well as along 89A.

Local and state fire officials will host a public meeting to provide more information on the operation at 6 p.m. Monday at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Facebook page.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsflagstaff newsFire Season 2023Coconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF