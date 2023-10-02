Crews line on Cecil Fire through strong weekend winds

Fire crews kept a lightning-caused wildfire burning southwest of Flagstaff from growing over the weekend despite strong winds and some rain.

Coconino National Forest officials say firefighters patrolled and held the existing lines on the Cecil Fire. The nearly 2,200-acre Cecil Fire began on Sept. 18 and officials used it as an opportunity to remove fuels from the forest floor to reduce future risk of high-intensity wildfires.

They plan to resume firing operations this week and smoke is expected to remain noticeable in both the Flagstaff and Sedona areas as well as along 89A.

Local and state fire officials will host a public meeting to provide more information on the operation at 6 p.m. Monday at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Facebook page.