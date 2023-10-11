© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Matt Ryan retiring from Coconino County Board of Supervisors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST
Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan has represented District 3 for 27 years. The county says he'll retire at the end of 2023.
Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan has announced he’ll retire at the end of the year.

Ryan has represented the county’s third district for 27 years and served as the board’s chair seven times.

Ryan was up for re-election next year and county officials didn’t say why he’ll retire before the end of his term.

During his decades in office Ryan led open space efforts and supported dark skies initiatives.

Ryan moved to Flagstaff in 1982 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University.

District 3 includes Williams, parts of Flagstaff and Sedona along with Kachina Village and other unincorporated communities.

The board will discuss filling Ryan’s seat at a meeting on Tue, Oct. 24.

