NAH to hold second public forum about new hospital plan

Northern Arizona Healthcare will hold another public forum about its plans to build a new hospital in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff votes will decide on Proposition 480 in next month’s mail-in election.

A yes vote would approve rezoning for nearly 100 acres near Fort Tuthill County Park where the company plans to build a new hospital, ambulatory center and other facilities.

A no vote would reject the rezoning that was previously approved by the Flagstaff City Council.

Critics of the plan worry about the project’s size and say there’s been a lack of planning, transparency and community input.

NAH, however, maintains that a new facility is necessary to keep pace with the region’s population growth.

The company’s question-and-answer session will be held at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree campus on Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.