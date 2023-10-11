© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

NAH to hold second public forum about new hospital plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.
Northern Arizona Healthcare
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.

Northern Arizona Healthcare will hold another public forum about its plans to build a new hospital in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff votes will decide on Proposition 480 in next month’s mail-in election.

A yes vote would approve rezoning for nearly 100 acres near Fort Tuthill County Park where the company plans to build a new hospital, ambulatory center and other facilities.

A no vote would reject the rezoning that was previously approved by the Flagstaff City Council.

Critics of the plan worry about the project’s size and say there’s been a lack of planning, transparency and community input.

NAH, however, maintains that a new facility is necessary to keep pace with the region’s population growth.

The company’s question-and-answer session will be held at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree campus on Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Northern Arizona HealthcareLocal NewsFlagstaff Medical Center
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF