Prescribed burn near Stoneman Lake one of several ongoing regional treatment projects

Crews on the Coconino National Forest began ignitions on a 216-acre prescribed burn near Stoneman Lake southeast of Flagstaff Thursday morning.

The work produced a large smoke plume visible from Flagstaff and elsewhere in the region.

Officials say the burn is part of a larger series of treatment projects in the area and the work at Upper Beaver Creek will continue into next week on about a thousand acres.

Elsewhere, crews planned to burn more than 6,000 acres north of Bellemont this week; 1,100 acres between Upper Lake Mary and Mormon Lake; and 500 acres near Happy Jack in the coming days.

Smoke will continue to be visible throughout the region and possibly impact Highway 180, Lake Mary Road, parts of Interstate 17 and other areas.

Multiple national forests and fire agencies have taken advantage of recent weather conditions to conduct prescribed burns throughout northern and central Arizona.