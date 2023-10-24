© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescribed burn planned for north of Bellemont

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Crews conducted back-burns west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Fire managers with the Flagstaff Ranger District plan to begin a more than 1,300-acre prescribed burn north of Bellemont this week.

Officials say the Horseshoe Project, specifically the Wild Bill unit, will help consume hazardous fuels that could later be a catalyst for a catastrophic wildfire. Removing hazardous fuels during times of opportune weather helps prevent future wildfires in the summer.

The project is scheduled to start Wednesday and last through Thursday.

Smoke may impact parts of Bellemont and Parks, especially as it settles in the evening and early morning hours. However, it will likely dissipate as the day heats up.

