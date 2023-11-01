© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Earth Notes: Wildlife Crossings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Danika Thiele
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
A bridge spans a split highway in a forested area with mountains and a blue lake in the distance
WSDOT
This landscaped overpass allows wildlife to safely cross newly widened Interstate 90 near Keechelus Lake in the Washington Cascades.

Northern Arizona is known for its roaming wildlife and the world’s largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest. This rugged, contrasting landscape beckons to species that need space to meander, yet many find themselves barricaded by the state’s cross-cutting interstates.

That’s why multiple state and federal entities have come together to propose up to three new wildlife highway crossings throughout northern Arizona to protect both animals and motorists.

Arizona Game and Fish reports at least a hundred collisions with big animals like elk and deer each year on Interstates 17 and 40, mostly during summer months. A recent study found that this number is expected to increase by over 50% in the next decade due to habitat loss and fragmentation.

But wildlife crossings can help. They arch gracefully over highways, creating a funnel lined with native vegetation and guarded by fenced buffers. Combining both human-made and natural features, these proposed structures would be covered in native soils and low-lying vegetation like snakeweed and rabbitbrush. The bridges are expected to be completed over the next several years.

Arizona has built over 20 wildlife corridors, including both over and underpasses, since 2008. Areas with these bridges have seen a 90% decrease in wildlife-related highway accidents.

Worldwide, over 120 highway crossings help animals to move freely and maintain genetic diversity without colliding with motorists. They offer linked, continuous stretches of habitat to species in a constantly shifting world.

This Earth Note was written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News earth notesLocal NewsNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Danika Thiele
Danika Thiele is a Florida transplant, art enthusiast and environmental science writer. She worked previously as a food security and sanitation volunteer with Peace Corps Nepal. With her background in both agriculture and journalism, Danika combines her curiosity with the natural world to produce stories stemming from nature's peculiarities. You can catch Danika exploring the forest with her adventure partner, Dolly the supermutt.
See stories by Danika Thiele
Related Content
  • Five dancers with elaborate crown-like headdresses and bare, white-painted torsos dance in a line on pavement surrounded by a circle of onlookers
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Bullroarers
    Carrie Cannon
    If you have ever had the fortune to witness an Apache Crown dance or watched the 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee, you may have heard an indescribable sound made by a curious device known as the bullroarer. The bullroarer has been used by cultures worldwide as a ritual musical instrument and for communicating over great distances.
  • Three roundish leaves lay on a gray log, in various autumn shades of yellow, red and green.
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Autumn Colors
    Danika Thiele
    Cooler breezes crisp the air, as it shifts from the warmth of summer to the sharp invigoration of fall. Autumn is a season for the senses. The hues of stark crimsons and fiery oranges light up the hillsides, a cascading mix of nature’s brilliance.
  • A bright orange fiery ring surrounds the round black moon as it crosses in front of the sun
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Eclipse Soundscapes
    Rose Houk
    On October 14, a wide swath of the western U.S. will experience a solar eclipse. At its peak, the path of the eclipse will cross right through the Four Corners region of the Colorado Plateau.
  • A white building with a bench out front and a sign saying "NoCo Community Kitchen" in green and orange font.
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Prescott’s Community Kitchen
    Izzy Fraser-Milewsky
    The Prescott Farmers Market has been known as a place to get fresh, local produce for years. But organizers have been working on another way to cultivate their community: The NoCo Community Kitchen. It’s the first of its kind in Yavapai County.