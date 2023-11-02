Commission on missing and murdered Indigenous people submits recommendations to federal government

The advisory committee tasked with combating the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people says the U.S. government needs to spend more money on public safety and criminal justice.

The report from the Not Invisible Act Commission states there is a billion-dollar shortfall in tribal courts, another billion in law enforcement and a quarter of a billion-dollar deficit in detention services.

They also noted a lack of culturally relevant care for children exposed to violence and called for more funds to tribes for DNA collection.

The 2020 Not Invisible Act established the commission to combat the missing and murdered crisis that has gripped tribal lands for decades. It's composed of tribal leaders, law enforcement and the families of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The report has been sent to U.S. Congress and the Departments of the Interior and Justice. They are required to respond to the recommendations within 90 days.