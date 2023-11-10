© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Navajo Nation task force for missing and murdered relatives hears report on introduction of federal assistance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST
A 2017 study from the Urban Indian Health Institute showed Arizona had the third highest rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the country.

The Navajo Nation Council's task force on missing and murdered Diné relatives heard a report in late October on the introduction of federal assistance to the ongoing crisis.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently created five U.S. Assistant Attorney – or AUSA - positions to regionally address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons across the United States including the Navajo Nation. Council delegates say the AUSA will work with federal case agents and local law enforcement. If a case crosses over any region or faces jurisdictional issues, a process is in place for the five AUSA’s to collaborate.

An ASUA has been assigned to the Southwest region and will transition to the Albuquerque, New Mexico office in early 2024. Eliot Neal has worked with the Mescalero Apache Tribe for the last two years as a tribal liaison assisting with missing persons cases. As of October, the DOJ has assigned Neal six unresolved cases from the Navajo Nation, ranging in dates from 1986 to 2021.
