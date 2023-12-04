© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

White Mountain Apache gift Arizona's Capitol Christmas tree

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST
The 2023 Arizona Capitol Christmas tree was donated by the White Mountain Apache Tribe from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
The 2023 Arizona Capitol Christmas tree was donated by the White Mountain Apache Tribe from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

This holiday season marks the first time a tribal nation has gifted the Arizona Capitol Christmas tree.

The 30-foot blue spruce was handpicked from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation by the White Mountain Apache Tribe and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for the Capitol. State forest officials note the specific tree was chosen for its attractive bluish color, fragrance, and conical shape.

Gov. Katie Hobbs says it’s an honor to receive the tree from White Mountain Apache during her first holiday season as governor, adding that it’s a symbol of her administration’s partnership with Arizona’s tribal nations. '

The tree lighting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday in the lobby of the Executive Tower.

The White Mountain Apaches previously donated a 70-foot blue spruce for the national Christmas tree under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.
White Mountain Apache TribeFort Apache Indian ReservationChristmas treearizona capitolarizona governor katie hobbs
KNAU STAFF
