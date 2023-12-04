White Mountain Apache gift Arizona's Capitol Christmas tree

This holiday season marks the first time a tribal nation has gifted the Arizona Capitol Christmas tree.

The 30-foot blue spruce was handpicked from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation by the White Mountain Apache Tribe and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for the Capitol. State forest officials note the specific tree was chosen for its attractive bluish color, fragrance, and conical shape.

Gov. Katie Hobbs says it’s an honor to receive the tree from White Mountain Apache during her first holiday season as governor, adding that it’s a symbol of her administration’s partnership with Arizona’s tribal nations. '

The tree lighting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday in the lobby of the Executive Tower.

The White Mountain Apaches previously donated a 70-foot blue spruce for the national Christmas tree under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.