Pile burns planned on Flagstaff Ranger District

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:09 PM MST
Crews conduct a pile burn on the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico.
USFS
Crews conduct a pile burn on the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico.

Managers on the Coconino National Forest plan to burn more than 2,000 acres of slash piles this week near Flagstaff.

The work will take place at three sites but most will happen just north of Munds Park near Forest Road 700.

Crews planned to start the burn today and say it could last through Friday.

They’ll also conduct a much smaller burn Thursday near the Mormon Lake Work Center two miles south of Flagstaff in addition to about 10 acres seven miles north of the city at the Flagstaff Hotshot Ranch site Friday.

Smoke is expected to be light but could impact Lake Mary Road, Mountainaire, Kachina Village, Highway 180 and Interstate 17.

It could also settle in the Ponderosa Trails neighborhood overnight.
KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsWildfire NewsCoconino National ForestLocal News
