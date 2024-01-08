© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Navajo officials assessing effects of winter storm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM MST
A snowplow clears snow on Lupton Road on the Navajo Nation during a snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2024.
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
A snowplow clears snow on Lupton Road on the Navajo Nation during a snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2024.

A state of emergency declared nearly a year ago on the Navajo Nation will stay in effect following the impacts of this week’s winter weather.

President Buu Nygren’s office says it’ll help the tribe continue to direct the response to public health and safety risks.

The declaration was adopted in January 2023 by the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management and wasn’t rescinded amid a year that saw heavy snowfall across the region.

Nygren says the measure will provide additional assistance and resources for tribal members especially those in rural areas most affected by the weather.

Navajo officials are responding to requests for help after several inches of snow fell over much of northern Arizona over the weekend.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nationsnow stormwinter weatherLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF