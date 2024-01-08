Navajo officials assessing effects of winter storm

A state of emergency declared nearly a year ago on the Navajo Nation will stay in effect following the impacts of this week’s winter weather.

President Buu Nygren’s office says it’ll help the tribe continue to direct the response to public health and safety risks.

The declaration was adopted in January 2023 by the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management and wasn’t rescinded amid a year that saw heavy snowfall across the region.

Nygren says the measure will provide additional assistance and resources for tribal members especially those in rural areas most affected by the weather.

Navajo officials are responding to requests for help after several inches of snow fell over much of northern Arizona over the weekend.