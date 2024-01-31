Pile burns planned throughout northern Arizona

Fire managers in the region plan to conduct pile burns in the coming days and weeks.

On the Coconino National Forest, crews today planned to ignite more than 1,300 acres at Willard Springs north of Munds Park.

Smoke will likely be minimal but could impact Interstate 17.

On the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, officials will burn 40 acres of timber and slash about 2 miles northeast of Lakeside today or tomorrow with light smoke potentially impacting local highways.

In addition, managers on the Prescott National Forest plan to begin a month-long series of pile burns Thursday in Prescott, Chino Valley and elsewhere.

They say it’ll reduce wildfire danger in the wildland-urban interface where communities border forest lands.