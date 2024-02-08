ADOT closes highways across northern Arizona amid heavy snow

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed several highways in northern Arizona because of heavy snowfall throughout the region.

Interstate 17 is closed at State Route 179. I-40 eastbound is closed at U-S 93 and at Ash Fork, and westbound is closed at Williams and Winslow. In addition, S.R. 87 southbound is closed at Winslow and northbound at Payson; S.R. 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff; and S.R. 260 is closed in both directions between Camp Verde and Heber-Overgaard.

Desert View Drive (S.R. 64) at Grand Canyon National Park remains closed after earlier snowfall this week.

ADOT says drivers who do travel should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in winter conditions. Real-time highway conditions can be found at az511.gov.