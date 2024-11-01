VP pick Tim Walz to visit Flagstaff Saturday ahead of Election Day

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz will visit Flagstaff on Saturday in the final stretch before the election.

The Harris-Walz campaign says the Minnesota governor will host a "Get Out the Vote" to encourage voters to choose Vice President Kamala Harris for president as well as other Democrats in state and local races.

He will then fly to Tucson for another campaign event there.

Details about the location or time of Walz's Flagstaff stop have not been released yet.

This will be his first visit to Flagstaff and fifth to Arizona. Walz most recently stopped in the Navajo Nation over the weekend.

It will close another busy campaign week in the state, with both Harris and former President Donald Trump set to hold dueling events in Phoenix on Thursday.

The eleventh-hour visits speak to just how close the race is in Arizona, where polls show Trump with a slight edge among likely voters. However, the winner in the state is expected to be determined by a razor-thin margin.