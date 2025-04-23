Gallego highlights tariff impacts to northern Arizona economy

Last week, Senator Ruben Gallego highlighted the economic impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs, including on local businesses in northern Arizona.

The Democrat toured the east Flagstaff coffee shop, Mayan Winds, as part of a two-day visit to the region. He says he believes the tariffs are leading the country into a recession.

“And the worst of it all is that this is absolutely self-inflicted. There was no reason that we had to go about it in the manner that we did. It’s chaotic, it is haphazard and it is destroying our economy,” Gallego told KNAU.

Gallego added that Trump's policies discourage international travelers from visiting the country, damaging Arizona’s tourist economy.

Owner of Mayan Winds Jeronimo Vasquez, who also serves on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, says he has seen a drop in the number of tourists coming in.

Vasquez says it’s a significant portion of their business, adding the price of coffee has also risen significantly.

Gallego says he believes the country is heading toward a recession.

“When business owners tell you, ‘I'm not expanding. I am being conservative. I don't know what the market looks like:’ that means that there is no longer growth. If we don't grow in this country, it's a recession,” Gallego says.

Gallego says if President Donald Trump were serious about bringing back manufacturing jobs to the United States, he would be pushing legislation like the Biden administration's CHIPS Act.

Instead, the administration has worked to dismantle that legislation.

Gallego says the administration needs to make a 180-degree turn on tariffs to avoid a recession.

Meanwhile Gallego says he believes the president is attempting to draw attention away from the economy and to the issue of deportations.

Last week, Trump told press and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele his administration would explore proposals deport U. S. citizens to prisons within that country.

The senator tells KNAU he believes Trump’s comments were an effort to draw attention away from a weakening economy and dropping poll numbers.

“Well, I think it was a purposely placed comment to get us to all talking about it. It is illegal and anybody that engages in that, whether it's the president, or any government official that is engaged in deporting and sending American citizens outside the border, will be held accountable, whether it be now or in a couple years,” Gallego says.