Coconino County officials confirm first measles case of the year

Coconino County health officials have confirmed the first measles case in the county so far this year.

According to Coconino County Health and Human Services, a county resident tested positive for the disease in Page.

Officials are working to notify those who may have been exposed earlier this month. They’re warning anyone who was at these locations to watch for symptoms for three weeks.

–Page High School (434 S. Lake Powell Blvd.) on Thu, March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

–Safeway (650 Elm St.) on Thu, March 12 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

–Banner Page Hospital (501 N. Navajo Road) on Mon, March 16 from 12:40 to 5:20 p.m.

Measles can cause a high fever of over 101 degrees, cough, a feeling of being run down, and a blotchy rash that usually starts on the face near the hairline and extends down the body.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to self-isolate and contact a health care provider. For those without a health care provider, officials say they should contact urgent care or a hospital.

Doctors recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect against the disease along with mumps and rubella. The first dose often comes at 12 to 15 months with the second dose at 4 to 6 years old. Health officials also urge teens and adults to be up to date on their MMR vaccine.

The public can contact Coconino County Health and Human Services Wellness Clinic at (928) 679-7222 to schedule an MMR vaccine.