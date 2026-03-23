Man drowns at Fossil Creek

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man drowned at the Fossil Creek Lower Waterfalls over the weekend.

They say on Sunday morning the man jumped from the waterfall and gave a thumbs up after resurfacing.

He then swam underneath the waterfall and was submerged, remaining underwater for 10 minutes.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.

The sheriff’s office and the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Team responded at about 11:48 a.m. along with the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department.

Officials didn’t release the man’s name or where he was from pending notification of next of kin.