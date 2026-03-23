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Man drowns at Fossil Creek

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:28 PM MST
One of the many natural waterfalls on the Waterfall Trail at Fossil Creek southwest of Pine-Strawberry.
Deborah Lee Soltesz/USFS
One of the many natural waterfalls on the Waterfall Trail at Fossil Creek southwest of Pine-Strawberry.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man drowned at the Fossil Creek Lower Waterfalls over the weekend.

They say on Sunday morning the man jumped from the waterfall and gave a thumbs up after resurfacing.

He then swam underneath the waterfall and was submerged, remaining underwater for 10 minutes.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.

The sheriff’s office and the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Team responded at about 11:48 a.m. along with the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department.

Officials didn’t release the man’s name or where he was from pending notification of next of kin.
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KNAU and Arizona News search and rescueFossil CreekGila County
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