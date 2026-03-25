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Sedona officials: Short-term rental legislation ignores housing affordability

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
Courtesy
/
City of Sedona Government

A bill in the state Legislature aims to crack down on short-term rentals that become the sites of large parties.

But Sedona officials say they’re disappointed that it doesn’t address housing affordability.

The legislation initially gave small Arizona cities some ability to regulate the number of short-term rentals within their communities.

But that language was pulled from the bill.

Sedona Deputy City Manager Lauren Browne says now the bill won't do much to help communities like hers where nearly a quarter of the homes in Sedona are short-term rentals, worsening housing affordability

“At this point, we're seeing entire blocks, I’m talking seven houses in a row are gone. So, you've taken the community's social fabric, if you will. Something needs to be done,” Browne says.

For years, smaller cities in Arizona have wanted the power to limit the number of rentals. A 2016 state law largely prevents it.

“Sedona and rural communities need a tailored ability to regulate in a meaningful way to stop the bleeding,” Browne says.

The current bill now addresses “party houses.”

It would allow cities to enforce occupancy limits and suspend an owner’s rental license if there are violations, such as complaints about noise, trash or parking.

The bill’s sponsor, Prescott Republican Rep. Selina Bliss, says removing the rental caps was the only way it could pass.

Sedona officials say they hope it opens the door to further regulation.

KNAU and Arizona News
As short-term rentals impact low-income housing, northern Arizona communities lobby legislature
Adrian Skabelund
Short-term rentals have helped create a lack of affordable housing in northern Arizona, including Williams, where city officials say the issue is impacting their Section 8 housing program.

KNAU and Arizona News
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund