Sedona officials: Short-term rental legislation ignores housing affordability

A bill in the state Legislature aims to crack down on short-term rentals that become the sites of large parties.

But Sedona officials say they’re disappointed that it doesn’t address housing affordability.

The legislation initially gave small Arizona cities some ability to regulate the number of short-term rentals within their communities.

But that language was pulled from the bill.

Sedona Deputy City Manager Lauren Browne says now the bill won't do much to help communities like hers where nearly a quarter of the homes in Sedona are short-term rentals, worsening housing affordability

“At this point, we're seeing entire blocks, I’m talking seven houses in a row are gone. So, you've taken the community's social fabric, if you will. Something needs to be done,” Browne says.

For years, smaller cities in Arizona have wanted the power to limit the number of rentals. A 2016 state law largely prevents it.

“Sedona and rural communities need a tailored ability to regulate in a meaningful way to stop the bleeding,” Browne says.

The current bill now addresses “party houses.”

It would allow cities to enforce occupancy limits and suspend an owner’s rental license if there are violations, such as complaints about noise, trash or parking.

The bill’s sponsor, Prescott Republican Rep. Selina Bliss, says removing the rental caps was the only way it could pass.

Sedona officials say they hope it opens the door to further regulation.