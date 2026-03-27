ICE reportedly considering office space to station agents in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Police Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for space to station agents.

Local officials emphasize that nothing has been finalized and they have not received a request to use city-owned property.

If that changes, the city manager would follow new guidelines requiring immigration authorities to get explicit permission before using city property as an operational base, staging area or processing center.

Those guidelines, put in place earlier this month, say the city manager will determine whether the use of city property aligns with city goals and doesn't disrupt city operations or threaten public safety.

Local authorities say they have asked for more details about any plans.

Both the sheriff’s office and Flagstaff police emphasize that deputies and officers do not enforce federal immigration law and will continue to clearly identify themselves while on duty.