© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

ICE reportedly considering office space to station agents in Flagstaff

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:26 AM MST
The City of Flagstaff is implementing a series of decarbonization and energy and water efficiency programs expected to cost $4.4 million and help
City of Flagstaff
The City of Flagstaff is implementing a series of decarbonization and energy and water efficiency programs expected to cost $4.4 million and help fulfill its decarbonization goals.

The Flagstaff Police Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for space to station agents.

Local officials emphasize that nothing has been finalized and they have not received a request to use city-owned property.

If that changes, the city manager would follow new guidelines requiring immigration authorities to get explicit permission before using city property as an operational base, staging area or processing center.

Those guidelines, put in place earlier this month, say the city manager will determine whether the use of city property aligns with city goals and doesn't disrupt city operations or threaten public safety.

Local authorities say they have asked for more details about any plans.

Both the sheriff’s office and Flagstaff police emphasize that deputies and officers do not enforce federal immigration law and will continue to clearly identify themselves while on duty.

The Flagstaff City Council discusses the city's contract with Flock Safety for its automated license plate camera program, December 16, 2025.
KNAU and Arizona News
Flagstaff rolls out ICE reporting portal, new policies for dealings with federal agencies
Adrian Skabelund
Flagstaff officials have announced a new online portal for community members to report interactions with ICE agents along with new policies on the use of city facilities by the federal government.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffCoconino CountyImmigration and Customs Enforcementimmigration
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF