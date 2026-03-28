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Gallery: Thousands gather for No Kings protest in Flagstaff Saturday

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published March 28, 2026 at 7:00 PM MST
Protesters display a large American flag during a No Kings protest opposing the Trump administration in Flagstaff Sat, March 28.
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Protesters display a large American flag during a No Kings protest opposing the Trump administration in Flagstaff Sat, March 28.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Flagstaff resi
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Flagstaff resident Tad Theimer poses dressed as a soldier in the Continental Army during a No Kings rally in Flagstaff Sat, March 28.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Many protesters said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran during a protest along Route 66 in Flagstaff on Sat, March 28.
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Many protesters said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran during a protest along Route 66 in Flagstaff on Sat, March 28.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Thousands gathered along Route 66 in front of Flagstaff City Hall as part of the nationwide No Kings protests on Sat, March 28. Protesters played music, beat drums, waved flags, and wore animal and revolutionary-era costumes. Many said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran.
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Thousands gathered along Route 66 in front of Flagstaff City Hall as part of the nationwide No Kings protests on Sat, March 28.

Protesters played music, beat drums, waved flags, and wore animal and revolutionary-era costumes. Many said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
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KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffprotestsTrump Administration
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
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