Gallery: Thousands gather for No Kings protest in Flagstaff Saturday
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Protesters display a large American flag during a No Kings protest opposing the Trump administration in Flagstaff Sat, March 28.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
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Flagstaff resident Tad Theimer poses dressed as a soldier in the Continental Army during a No Kings rally in Flagstaff Sat, March 28.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
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Many protesters said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran during a protest along Route 66 in Flagstaff on Sat, March 28.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
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Thousands gathered along Route 66 in front of Flagstaff City Hall as part of the nationwide No Kings protests on Sat, March 28.
Protesters played music, beat drums, waved flags, and wore animal and revolutionary-era costumes. Many said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran.
Protesters played music, beat drums, waved flags, and wore animal and revolutionary-era costumes. Many said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU