Gallery: Thousands gather for No Kings protest in Flagstaff Saturday

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Thousands gathered along Route 66 in front of Flagstaff City Hall as part of the nationwide No Kings protests on Sat, March 28.



Protesters played music, beat drums, waved flags, and wore animal and revolutionary-era costumes. Many said they were anxious and angry about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and the war with Iran.

Adrian Skabelund / KNAU