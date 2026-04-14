© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Flagstaff research site untouched as Forest Service closes dozens of labs

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:16 AM MST
View of Prime Lake and the San Francisco Peaks from Anderson Mesa.
Deborah Lee Soltesz / U.S. Forest Service Coconino Nat
/
U.S. Forest Service Coconino Nat
View of Prime Lake and the San Francisco Peaks from Anderson Mesa.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to close or combine dozens of facilities nationwide as part of a massive reorganization.

The agency intends to shut down 57 of 77 research sites.

That does not include the Flagstaff Forestry Sciences Laboratory.

But it does include a Montana lab studying grizzly bear habitat and a Reno, Nevada facility focused on sagebrush conservation.

The agency says it is “right-sizing” operations and will offer affected employees other positions, though jobs and locations may change.

The Region 3 headquarters in Albuquerque has overseen national forests in Arizona.

But oversight of National Forest lands in the state will be reorganized under a new office in Phoenix.

The reorganization also moves the Forest Service headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Salt Lake City.

An Arizona National Scenic Trail sign at the Sandy's Canyon Trailhead, April 4, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
Conservation groups highlight economic impact of Arizona’s public lands
Adrian Skabelund
Conservation groups drew attention to economic and other benefits of public lands during Arizona Public Lands Day. A new report shows federal lands have a $5 billion impact on the state economy.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News U.S. Forest ServiceFlagstaffTrump Administrationpublic landsScienceCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF