Flagstaff research site untouched as Forest Service closes dozens of labs

The U.S. Forest Service plans to close or combine dozens of facilities nationwide as part of a massive reorganization.

The agency intends to shut down 57 of 77 research sites.

That does not include the Flagstaff Forestry Sciences Laboratory.

But it does include a Montana lab studying grizzly bear habitat and a Reno, Nevada facility focused on sagebrush conservation.

The agency says it is “right-sizing” operations and will offer affected employees other positions, though jobs and locations may change.

The Region 3 headquarters in Albuquerque has overseen national forests in Arizona.

But oversight of National Forest lands in the state will be reorganized under a new office in Phoenix.

The reorganization also moves the Forest Service headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Salt Lake City.