Officials investigating possible rabies outbreak after bobcat attacks near Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential rabies outbreak after a string of aggressive bobcat attacks near Prescott.

The agency says a rabid bobcat attacked three people and three dogs in the Williamson Valley area Sunday evening and Monday morning.

During one of the attacks, a victim’s German shepherd named Moses fended off the attack and killed the bobcat while protecting its owner. The dog was injured and is under the care of a veterinarian.

The three victims are being treated for cuts and bites at the hospital.

A fourth incident involving a dog was also reported, but officials don’t yet have details. They encourage anyone whose pet may have been attacked in the Williamson Valley area to report it to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

State wildlife managers confirmed the animal tested positive for rabies and is investigating a possible outbreak.

Officials say this type of behavior is extremely rare and believe the same bobcat was likely involved in all four incidents.

“In Arizona, the principal rabies hosts are bats, skunks and foxes, although other mammal species like bobcat and coyotes may carry rabies as well,” says Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Ann Fan. “When rabies activity within these animal groups increases, it can impact other mammals, such as javelina, cats, dogs, horses, or cows.”

Rabies is a preventable viral disease that is most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Those who have been scratched or bitten by a wild animal should seek immediate medical treatment, including an anti-rabies vaccine.

“The weather is warming up and people are outside,” says Fan. “At this time of year, we often see an uptick in the number of wildlife submitted for rabies testing as a result of contact with people or their pets.”

Officials say the attacks serve as a reminder to never feed wildlife.