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Rachel Entrekin becomes first woman to win Cocodona 250 ultramarathon

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:10 PM MST
Rachel Entrekin crosses the finish line at the Cocodona 250 in downtown Flagstaff on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 becoming the first woman to win the ultramarathon. She had a time of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 48 seconds, shaving two hours off the 2025 winning time set by Dan Green.
Cocodona 250
Rachel Entrekin crosses the finish line at the Cocodona 250 in downtown Flagstaff on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 becoming the first woman to win the ultramarathon. She had a time of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 48 seconds, shaving two hours off the 2025 winning time set by Dan Green.

For the first time a woman has won the overall first place in the annual Cocodona 250 ultramarathon.

Rachel Entrekin set a course record at 56 hours, 9 minutes and 48 seconds, shaving two hours off last year’s winning time set by Dan Green.

Entrekin previously won the women’s division during two consecutive years and finished this year 5 miles ahead of the second-place finisher.

Cocodona organizers call her performance one of the most dominant in ultrarunning history.

The Cocodona starts in Black Canyon City and heads north through Prescott and Sedona and then over Mount Elden, before finishing in downtown Flagstaff.

The race began in 2021 and in the years since has become one ultrarunning’s premier events.

Meanwhile, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her 40s died Tuesday while participating in the Cocodona.

Officials say deputies responded to a collapsed runner near the Senator Highway and Groom Creek Trailhead southeast of Prescott just before 5 p.m.

The Groom Creek Fire Department was already on scene attempting life-saving measures. The sheriff’s office says there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

They did not provide the runner’s name or where she was from.

Cocodona organizers decided to continue the race in the runner’s honor and asked that participants and crew carry her memory.

West Virginia's Dan Green sips on a well-deserved Coors Light after winning the Cocodona 250 on Wed, May 7, 2025. He set a new course record of 58 hours, 47 minutes and 18 seconds. Defending champion Rachel Entrekin from Colorado won the women's division at 63 hours, 58 minutes and 15 seconds becoming the Cocodona's only two-time winner.
KNAU and Arizona News
Dan Green, Rachel Entrekin set new records in Cocodona 250
Ryan Heinsius
West Virginia’s Dan Green and Colorado’s Rachel Entrekin each set new course records Wednesday in their respective wins of the Cocodona 250 ultrarunning event.

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KNAU and Arizona News cocodonasportsFlagstaffathletics
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