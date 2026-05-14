Bomb threat prompts evacuation near NAU’s Ardrey Auditorium

Northern Arizona University received a bomb threat near Ardrey Auditorium Thursday afternoon.

An NAU Safe Alert issued shortly after 1 p.m. advised those in the area to evacuate immediately.

According to the university, the threat is unconfirmed and police are investigating.

Officials say no one should return to the evacuated area until emergency responders or the NAU Safe Alert system issue an all-clear.

They also urge anyone nearby to follow police instructions and road closures.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.