Grand Canyon officials reopen North Rim after last summer’s Dragon Bravo Fire

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon has reopened almost a year after the Dragon Bravo Fire burned more than 145,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

Park officials welcomed visitors back Friday morning at 6 a.m.

Tourists can again access scenic areas like Cape Royal and Point Imperial along with the North Kaibab Trail.

Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird says tourists should expect limited services.

“We’re really encouraging visitors to be self-sufficient and plan ahead. Namely, we want to make sure that visitors understand that there will not be potable water on the North Rim,” Baird says.

She says, for now, the main focus for park officials is access for day-use trips and backcountry hikers.

North Rim campgrounds are expected to reopen later in the season and will be managed by a concessionaire.

Aramark’s North Rim General Store and Gas Station is open, as is the Kaibab Lodge.

Park staff have spent months cutting hazard trees and rebuilding trails following last year’s Dragon Bravo Fire.

“A lot of work is being done across many different divisions, everything from burned area emergency response, infrastructure, operations, and then also longer-term planning and compliance,” Baird says.

Officials are also preparing a feasibility study on how best to rebuild the 100-year-old Grand Canyon Lodge.

Last fall, the park reopened some scenic drives and the State Route 67 corridor for about a month before its annual winter closure.

“Overall, we're really excited to welcome visitors back to the North Rim while we continue long-term recovery and restoration work,” Baird says.