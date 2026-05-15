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Grand Canyon officials reopen North Rim after last summer’s Dragon Bravo Fire

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published May 15, 2026 at 5:15 AM MST
The Dragon Bravo Fire burned the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on July 12 and 13, 2025. The lightning-caused wildfire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim started on July 4 and later swept though the park as it was driven by heavy wind gusts.
Matt Jenkins/NPS
The Dragon Bravo Fire burned the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on July 12 and 13, 2025. The lightning-caused wildfire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim started on July 4 and later swept though the park as it was driven by heavy wind gusts.

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon has reopened almost a year after the Dragon Bravo Fire burned more than 145,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

Park officials welcomed visitors back Friday morning at 6 a.m.

Tourists can again access scenic areas like Cape Royal and Point Imperial along with the North Kaibab Trail.

Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird says tourists should expect limited services.

“We’re really encouraging visitors to be self-sufficient and plan ahead. Namely, we want to make sure that visitors understand that there will not be potable water on the North Rim,” Baird says.

She says, for now, the main focus for park officials is access for day-use trips and backcountry hikers.

North Rim campgrounds are expected to reopen later in the season and will be managed by a concessionaire.

Aramark’s North Rim General Store and Gas Station is open, as is the Kaibab Lodge.

Park staff have spent months cutting hazard trees and rebuilding trails following last year’s Dragon Bravo Fire.

“A lot of work is being done across many different divisions, everything from burned area emergency response, infrastructure, operations, and then also longer-term planning and compliance,” Baird says.

Officials are also preparing a feasibility study on how best to rebuild the 100-year-old Grand Canyon Lodge.

Last fall, the park reopened some scenic drives and the State Route 67 corridor for about a month before its annual winter closure.

“Overall, we're really excited to welcome visitors back to the North Rim while we continue long-term recovery and restoration work,” Baird says.

A portion of the Kaibab National Forest partially burned by the Dragon Bravo Fire.
EXTENDED: BAER team speaks on impacts of the Dragon Bravo Fire
Adrian Skabelund
EXTENDED: A conversation with US Department of the Interior Burned Area Emergency Response Team leader TJ Clifford on impacts of the Dragon Bravo Fire.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Grand CanyonGrand Canyon North RimDragon Bravo FireTourismArizona WildfiresGrand Canyon National Park
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund