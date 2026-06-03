© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grand Canyon to shut off backcountry water for pipeline work

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:07 PM MST
This August 2022 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a double rainbow from the ranger station porch at Indian Garden, which is now called Havasupai Gardens, in Grand Canyon National Park. The Indian Garden name assigned to a popular Grand Canyon campground has been changed out of respect for a Native American tribe that was displaced by the national park. The Havasupai Tribe and Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday, Nov. 21, that Indian Garden will be renamed Havasupai Gardens.
National Park Service via AP
This August 2022 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a double rainbow from the ranger station porch at Indian Garden, which is now called Havasupai Gardens, in Grand Canyon National Park. The Indian Garden name assigned to a popular Grand Canyon campground has been changed out of respect for a Native American tribe that was displaced by the national park. The Havasupai Tribe and Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday, Nov. 21, that Indian Garden will be renamed Havasupai Gardens.

Grand Canyon National Park officials will shut off water service in the inner canyon for a week as crews work on the Transcanyon Waterline and the Havasupai Gardens pumphouse.

Workers will install a new section of piping along the River Trail and upgrade the station. The planned outage starts tomorrow and runs through June 11.

Park officials say drinking water will not be available at Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground and Cottonwood Campground along with Boat Beach and the Manzanita Rest Area and Manzanita Day Use Area.

Water will still be available at Havasupai Gardens and the 1.5-Mile and 3-Mile resthouses.

Rangers urge inner-canyon hikers to carry enough water and to check the park’s websites for updates. Officials say crews anticipate completing the work before June 11, but visitors and employees should plan for the outlasting the entire timeframe. After the construction, workers will need time to flush, test and repressurize the system before water service can resume.

More information is at the park’s Key Hiking Message webpage.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National ParkNational Park Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF