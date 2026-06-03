Grand Canyon to shut off backcountry water for pipeline work

Grand Canyon National Park officials will shut off water service in the inner canyon for a week as crews work on the Transcanyon Waterline and the Havasupai Gardens pumphouse.

Workers will install a new section of piping along the River Trail and upgrade the station. The planned outage starts tomorrow and runs through June 11.

Park officials say drinking water will not be available at Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground and Cottonwood Campground along with Boat Beach and the Manzanita Rest Area and Manzanita Day Use Area.

Water will still be available at Havasupai Gardens and the 1.5-Mile and 3-Mile resthouses.

Rangers urge inner-canyon hikers to carry enough water and to check the park’s websites for updates. Officials say crews anticipate completing the work before June 11, but visitors and employees should plan for the outlasting the entire timeframe. After the construction, workers will need time to flush, test and repressurize the system before water service can resume.

More information is at the park’s Key Hiking Message webpage.