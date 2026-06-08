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Crews working to contain wildfire east of Flagstaff during red flag conditions

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:44 PM MST
A view from the Coconino National Forest camera atop Mt. Elden of the 30-acre Papa Fire burning 13 miles east of Flagstaff near Leupp Road at about 4:35 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026.
360 Overwatch
A view from the Coconino National Forest camera atop Mt. Elden of the 30-acre Papa Fire burning 13 miles east of Flagstaff near Leupp Road at about 4:35 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026.

UPDATE 5:14 P.M.:

The Papa Fire has grown to 100 acres, per Coconino National Forest dispatch.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews on the Coconino National Forest are working to contain a 30-acre wildfire about 13 miles east of Flagstaff.

The Papa Fire is burning near Leupp Road in a north/northeast direction at a moderate rate of spread in grass and timber, according to officials.

They say a hotshot crew, one hand crew, six engines, one dozer, one water tender and aerial personnel have so far responded to the wildfire.

The firefighters are using a “direct extinguishment” strategy and are trying to confine the blaze to “as small a perimeter as possible as quickly as possible.”

Forest managers say smoke is noticeable from Flagstaff and will be visible throughout suppression work.

They say there are no immediate threats to infrastructure or other values at risk.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area of the fire.

It comes during red flag conditions throughout most of northern Arizona. Winds on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. Relative humidity could drop as low as 5% in some places.

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KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Coconino National Forest
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