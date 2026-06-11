Northern Arizona University's newest degree focuses on advanced manufacturing

Northern Arizona University is introducing a new three-year degree to prepare students for a career in advanced manufacturing.

The degree will prepare students to build microelectronics and semiconductors.

Classes start this fall through the College of Engineering and also be available virtually at NAU’s Phoenix campus and at Tucson’s Pima Community College.

University officials say it’s designed to help meet the growing need for advanced manufacturing workers in Arizona.

The state has one of the nation’s fastest-growing semiconductor industries.

“This new bachelor’s degree empowers students to identify real-world engineering challenges and develop practical solutions,” says James Palmer, associate dean for academic affairs at the Steve Sanghi College of Engineering.

NAU’s announcement comes just weeks after the start of a state-led effort to encourage similar community college programs expanded to schools in northern and rural Arizona.