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Crews working to contain lightning-caused wildfire on Mormon Mountain

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:02 PM MST
Fire restrictions have gone into effect across much of northern and central Arizona.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Fire restrictions have gone into effect across much of northern and central Arizona.

Crews with the Coconino National Forest are working to contain a half-acre wildfire on Mormon Mountain about 18 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

It was first reported Monday and one of numerous lightning-caused fires from Sunday’s regionwide thunderstorms.

According to officials, no infrastructure is threatened on Mormon Mountain. They say the fire is burning in steep, timber-filled terrain.

Smoke is expected to remain visible from Mormon Mountain communities and Lake Mary Road.

Firefighters spent Sunday and Monday extinguishing wildfires throughout the region that were sparked by lightning strikes. Officials from the Coconino National Forest say crews responded to 13 fires between Saturday and Monday morning.
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KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Coconino National Forest
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