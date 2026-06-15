Crews working to contain lightning-caused wildfire on Mormon Mountain

Crews with the Coconino National Forest are working to contain a half-acre wildfire on Mormon Mountain about 18 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

It was first reported Monday and one of numerous lightning-caused fires from Sunday’s regionwide thunderstorms.

According to officials, no infrastructure is threatened on Mormon Mountain. They say the fire is burning in steep, timber-filled terrain.

Smoke is expected to remain visible from Mormon Mountain communities and Lake Mary Road.

Firefighters spent Sunday and Monday extinguishing wildfires throughout the region that were sparked by lightning strikes. Officials from the Coconino National Forest say crews responded to 13 fires between Saturday and Monday morning.