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Activity on wildfire north of the San Francisco Peaks diminishes

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 16, 2026 at 5:40 PM MST
The Grandview Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Activity soon decreased as it moved onto flatter terrain with less fuel.
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The Grandview Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Activity soon decreased as it moved onto flatter terrain with less fuel.

State fire managers say activity on a 40-acre wildfire 38 miles north of Flagstaff and the San Francisco Peaks has decreased.

The Grandview Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. it was continuing to burn dead-and-down fuel and tumbleweeds within its interior in a remote area with limited accessibility.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say the wildfire southwest of SP Crater and west of Highway 89 had moved to flatter ground and into sparser vegetation, which helped tamp down the flames.

No structures or other values are threatened.

Smoke is expected to diminish but is visible to drivers along the highways 89 and 180.
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KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026FlagstaffArizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
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