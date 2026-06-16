Crews work to contain two lightning-caused wildfires in northwestern Arizona

Crews are working to contain two lightning-sparked wildfires in northwestern Arizona.

The 1,000-acre Rock Canyon Fire is burning east of Fredonia and west of House Rock Valley Road on the Kaibab Plateau.

The Bureau of Land Management says several structures are threatened and the fires is displaying extreme fire behavior, including running, torching and spotting.

According to officials, winds on Monday pushed the fire east and part of the blaze has run into the fire scar of last summer’s White Sage Fire.

BLM The smoke plume of the 1,000-acre Rock Canyon Fire burning on the Kaibab Plateau on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The Rock Canyon Fire is burning mostly on BLM-managed lands, but it’s also moved across Arizona state trust and U.S. Forest Service areas.

Firefighters are using aircraft to establish fire lines along with the burn areas of older fires to hold the fire south of Winter Road. Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected over the next several days.

No containment has been reported.

Meanwhile, the 700-acre Dellenbaugh Fire is burning northeast of Kingman in the Grand Canyon–Parashant National Monument.

Firefighters throughout the region spent Sunday and Monday chasing multiple lightning-sparked wildfires across the region, including one on Mormon Mountain southeast of Flagstaff that’s now fully contained.