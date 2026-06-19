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Three hikers die of heat-related causes in Grand Canyon

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 19, 2026 at 4:57 PM MST
The North Kaibab Trail near Cottonwood Camp below the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
NPS
The North Kaibab Trail near Cottonwood Camp below the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say three hikers have died of heat-related causes over the last week.

On Friday, June 12 a 72-year-old man was hiking on the South Kaibab Trail when he succumbed to the heat.

Then on Tuesday, June 16 a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman died from what officials believe was heat-related illness on the North Kaibab Trail. An investigation into that incident is still ongoing.

The National Weather Service had issued an extreme heat warning for June 16 for lower elevations of the canyon under 4,000 feet where temperatures neared 110 degrees at Phantom Ranch.

Park rangers responded via helicopter to both incidents, but all three hikers were dead when first responders arrived. Their bodies have been transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office.

It comes less than a month after an 18-year-old man also died from heat-related causes below Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail. According to the park, he was on a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back. That incident also remains under investigation.

National Park Service officials urge hikers to stay off the inner canyon trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when temperatures are at their hottest.
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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National ParkHeat-related deathEXTREME HEATgrand canyon
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius