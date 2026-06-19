Three hikers die of heat-related causes in Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say three hikers have died of heat-related causes over the last week.

On Friday, June 12 a 72-year-old man was hiking on the South Kaibab Trail when he succumbed to the heat.

Then on Tuesday, June 16 a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman died from what officials believe was heat-related illness on the North Kaibab Trail. An investigation into that incident is still ongoing.

The National Weather Service had issued an extreme heat warning for June 16 for lower elevations of the canyon under 4,000 feet where temperatures neared 110 degrees at Phantom Ranch.

Park rangers responded via helicopter to both incidents, but all three hikers were dead when first responders arrived. Their bodies have been transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office.

It comes less than a month after an 18-year-old man also died from heat-related causes below Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail. According to the park, he was on a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back. That incident also remains under investigation.

National Park Service officials urge hikers to stay off the inner canyon trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when temperatures are at their hottest.