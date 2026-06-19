Wildfire north of Sedona prompts evacuation orders for Oak Creek Canyon

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for Oak Creek Canyon because of a wildfire burning 7 miles north of Sedona.

Officials gave the “Go” order for all residents and visitors between Sedona and Forest Highlands Friday evening.

The Pocket Fire was first reported at about 5 p.m. above the western rim of Oak Creek Canyon in the Red Rock-Secret Mountain Wilderness.

According to Inciweb, it was estimated at 500 acres at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday evening.

In addition, the Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 89A between Ft. Tuthill in Flagstaff and the north end of Sedona.

Officials have also asked visitors to the End/Edge of the World area southwest of Flagstaff to evacuate and are discouraging travel on Woody Mountain Road (Forest Road 231).

As of about 7 p.m. on Friday, two hotshot crews, one dozer and five engines as well as aircraft had been assigned to the fire with more resources on the way.

Coconino National Forest officials say firefighters are responding with a “direct extinguishment and full suppression strategy.”

The American Red Cross will open a shelter for Pocket Fire evacuees at Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, in Sedona by 10 p.m. Friday.