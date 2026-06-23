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Pocket Fire surpasses 340 acres as crews prep for windy conditions

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:21 PM MST
The Pocket Fire is burning about 7 miles north of Sedona.
Courtesy of Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District
The Pocket Fire is burning about 7 miles north of Sedona.

The Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona reached 341 acres as of Monday night and is still 0% contained.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office gave Oak Creek Canyon residents the okay to return home this morning.

A video shared by the Coconino National Forest shows a large two-rotor helicopter dumping water onto burning steep slopes.

Fire spokesperson Dick Fleishman says the aircraft are an important tool when crews can’t access a fire from the ground.

“We’re depending on those air resources up there,” Fleishman says. “They’re not putting the fire out; they're kind of trying to keep it in check so our ground forces can make progress with any kind of line construction they need to do.”

Fleishman says crews are burning the forest on the fire’s western side in an effort to get ahead of windy conditions expected later this week.

In Oak Creek Canyon, crews are focused on protecting structures in case the fire spreads northeast.

Parts of the Coconino National Forest around the fire remain closed as firefighters work in the area, including popular dispersed camping areas such as Edge of the World.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, right, and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, left, listen as April Hiosik Ignacio, center, speaks, Jan. 20, 2023, in Laveen, Ariz.
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KNAU and Arizona News Pocket FireArizona WildfiresOak CreekSedonaFlagstaffFire Season 2026
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund