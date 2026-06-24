APS warns of possible Flagstaff-area power shut off Saturday due to fire risk

About 10,000 Arizona Public Service customers in northern Arizona could lose power Saturday due to extreme fire danger expected regionwide.

APS says it may activate a public safety power shutoff as early as 9 a.m. if high winds, low humidity and dry conditions create high wildfire risk.

This includes Doney Park, Timberline, Mormon Lake, parts of east Flagstaff, Tusayan and Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim.

The utility says the precaution is intended to prevent power equipment from sparking a wildfire.

APS carried out a similar public safety shutoff for the first time in April.

The company says customers will be notified ahead of time if the outage is activated.