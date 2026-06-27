Resources for APS public safety power shutoff

Arizona Public Service Co. has begun its public safety power shutoff because of extreme wildfire danger. The company says the area could be without electricity until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

As of Saturday morning at about 10 a.m., more than 7,800 customers had lost power in east Flagstaff, Doney Park, Timberline, Fernwood, Mormon Lake, Cosnino, Sunset Crater, Ft. Valley/Baderville, Walnut Canyon, Valle, Tusayan, and Grand Canyon National Park.

The company along with Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff Grand Canyon National Park and others have opened numerous cooling centers and water and ice distribution points.

For the most up-to-date information, see coconino.az.gov/aps_psps or aps.com/outages.

Ice and water distribution centers:

· Flagstaff Mall (Northeast corner of the parking lot)

4650 US-89 N, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Mormon Lake Fire Station, 1067 Mormon Lake Rd, Mormon Lake, AZ 86038

Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

· Baderville, 8005 N. Snowbowl Rd.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Grand Canyon Village Complex, NPS Facilities Complex, 1574 Shuttle Bus Road, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Desert View, Station 4, 1403 Colter Road, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cooling centers:

· Sinagua Middle School 3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

· Murdoch Community Center 203 E Brannen Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86001, 928-226-7566

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Grand Canyon National Airport, 1542 Liberator Drive, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

· Albright Training Center, 1 Albright Ave, Grand Canyon Village, 86023 (928) 405-2068

Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

American Red Cross shelters:

Red Cross shelters will provide a safe place for residents to escape heat, charge devices and receive with other resources.

· Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004

· Grand Canyon National Airport, 1542 Liberator Dr., Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

Small animal shelter (for families staying in a shelter):

· High County Humane Society - Butler Campus, 3501 E Butler Ave., Flagstaff