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APS has shut down power to areas of Flagstaff and Grand Canyon due to high wildfire risk. KPUB is operating normally on generator power. KNAU is operating at low power. on 88.7 in Flagstaff. On-air service in Kingman, Payson and Show Low will be unavailable during this APS outage. Grand Canyon is also off the air. Streaming is not affected. There is no estimate at this time as to when APS will restore power to the area. Thank you for your patience.

Resources for APS public safety power shutoff

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST
An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same day the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same day the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.

Arizona Public Service Co. has begun its public safety power shutoff because of extreme wildfire danger. The company says the area could be without electricity until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

As of Saturday morning at about 10 a.m., more than 7,800 customers had lost power in east Flagstaff, Doney Park, Timberline, Fernwood, Mormon Lake, Cosnino, Sunset Crater, Ft. Valley/Baderville, Walnut Canyon, Valle, Tusayan, and Grand Canyon National Park.

The company along with Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff Grand Canyon National Park and others have opened numerous cooling centers and water and ice distribution points.

For the most up-to-date information, see coconino.az.gov/aps_psps or aps.com/outages.

Ice and water distribution centers: 

·      Flagstaff Mall (Northeast corner of the parking lot)
4650 US-89 N, Flagstaff, AZ 86004  
Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

·      Mormon Lake Fire Station, 1067 Mormon Lake Rd, Mormon Lake, AZ 86038  
Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

·      Baderville, 8005 N. Snowbowl Rd.
Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Grand Canyon Village Complex, NPS Facilities Complex, 1574 Shuttle Bus Road, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

·      Desert View, Station 4, 1403 Colter Road, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cooling centers:

·      Sinagua Middle School 3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

·      Murdoch Community Center 203 E Brannen Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86001, 928-226-7566
Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

·      Grand Canyon National Airport, 1542 Liberator Drive, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023
Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m. 

·      Albright Training Center, 1 Albright Ave, Grand Canyon Village, 86023 (928) 405-2068
Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

American Red Cross shelters:

Red Cross shelters will provide a safe place for residents to escape heat, charge devices and receive with other resources.

·      Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004

·      Grand Canyon National Airport, 1542 Liberator Dr., Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

Small animal shelter (for families staying in a shelter):

·      High County Humane Society - Butler Campus, 3501 E Butler Ave., Flagstaff

An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same day the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.
KNAU and Arizona News
APS will shut off power Saturday to parts of Flagstaff, Grand Canyon area
Adrian Skabelund
Arizona Public Service will turn off power to thousands of Flagstaff and Grand Canyon area residents on Saturday due to extreme fire danger.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Arizona Public Service companypower outageGrand Canyon National ParkFlagstaffCoconino County
KNAU STAFF
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