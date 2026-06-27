© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS has shut down power to areas of Flagstaff and Grand Canyon due to high wildfire risk. KPUB is operating normally on generator power. KNAU is operating at low power. on 88.7 in Flagstaff. On-air service in Kingman, Payson and Show Low will be unavailable during this APS outage. Grand Canyon is also off the air. Streaming is not affected. There is no estimate at this time as to when APS will restore power to the area. Thank you for your patience.

Set notification issued for Kachina Village, Forest Highlands because of Pocket Fire

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2026 at 10:21 PM MST
The Pocket Fire, as seen from the Turkey Butte forest camera, burns at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
360 Overwatch
The Pocket Fire, as seen from the Turkey Butte forest camera, burns at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has placed all zones of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands in Set status because of the Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona.

Officials say residents should remain on high alert and be prepared to evacuate. Set status means there is significant danger in the area and they should be ready for the next phase of Go.

The Pocket Fire north of Sedona grew to more than 2,300 acres Saturday and remained 0% contained.

The sheriff’s office says families should consider evacuating now if it might take them a long time to leave.

They also urge residents to stay aware of the latest news and information and say the Set alert might be the only notice they receive if conditions rapidly change. Oak Creek Canyon also remains in Set status.

Find your zone at coconino.az.gov/evacmap.

More about the READY, SET, GO! program and to sign up for emergency notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Pocket FireWildfire NewsFire Season 2026Coconino County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF