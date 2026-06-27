Set notification issued for Kachina Village, Forest Highlands because of Pocket Fire

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has placed all zones of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands in Set status because of the Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona.

Officials say residents should remain on high alert and be prepared to evacuate. Set status means there is significant danger in the area and they should be ready for the next phase of Go.

The Pocket Fire north of Sedona grew to more than 2,300 acres Saturday and remained 0% contained.

The sheriff’s office says families should consider evacuating now if it might take them a long time to leave.

They also urge residents to stay aware of the latest news and information and say the Set alert might be the only notice they receive if conditions rapidly change. Oak Creek Canyon also remains in Set status.

Find your zone at coconino.az.gov/evacmap.

More about the READY, SET, GO! program and to sign up for emergency notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready.