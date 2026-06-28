Stage 2 fire restrictions to take effect on Coconino National Forest, Flagstaff, Coconino County

Officials from the Coconino National Forest, City of Flagstaff and Coconino County will implement stage 2 fire restrictions on Tuesday, June 30 at 8 a.m.

The restrictions ban all campfires, including charcoal and briquettes, anywhere on the Coconino National Forest. Outdoor smoking is also banned except for in a developed recreation site along with blasting, welding or operating an acetylene torch with an open flame. Also, operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine during industrial operations or firewood gathering is also prohibited.

In addition, vehicles will be barred from several roads in particularly sensitive areas on the Flagstaff Ranger District including the San Francisco Peaks, Pumphouse Wash and Marshall Lake areas.

“Extensive research and data shows that restricting motor vehicle access to these particularly sensitive areas during Stage 2 restrictions have been shown to be extremely effective in preventing human-caused wildfires,” said officials in a Sunday press release. “These areas have also been chosen for motorized restrictions due to the difficulty for firefighters to quickly suppress fires within them due to the topography, high wind speeds and other geographic challenges.”

Coconino National Forest officials say stage 2 restrictions typically last between 28 and 35 days. They end either when conditions warrant moving to stage 3, which is a full-forest closure, or when the area receives significant, widespread precipitation and restrictions can be scaled back or removed.

In addition, Coconino County officials say areas of the county within the boundaries of the Coconino National Forest will move to stage 2 restrictions on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

It applies to all private property within or adjacent to the boundaries of the Coconino National Forest. Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire is prohibited.

Parts of the county in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and other areas of the county will remain in stage 1.

The City of Flagstaff will also implement stage 2 restrictions that ban fire pits and open flames even on private property. The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbeques will be prohibited including at residences and campgrounds. Smoking and the use of e-cigarettes are banned in all public places in the city limits including parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.