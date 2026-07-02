Historic Hopi headpiece damaged at Desert View Watchtower

Law enforcement officials at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a man who allegedly damaged a historic Hopi headpiece at the Desert View Watchtower last month.

The National Park Service says the man climbed onto the “historic handcrafted” furniture near the first-floor fireplace to take a photo. As the furniture began to tip, he reached out to steady himself and struck the headpiece, which fell and broke in two places and was damaged in three others.

Park staff gave the man first aid after the incident. Officials say he left with an adult woman believed to be his daughter before rangers were notified. He’s a white man in his 60s or 70s, about 6 feet tall with a slender build and white or gray hair. He is clean-shaven and wore cargo shorts. The woman with him is white and in her late 30s or 40s and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with an average build and dark hair below shoulder length.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 17.

The damaged headpiece was created by legendary Hopi artist Fred Kaboie in the early 1930s. Officials say it’s since been secured by Grand Canyon National Park museum staff.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to contact the National Park Service’s law enforcement division at grca_information@nps.gov.