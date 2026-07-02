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Pocket Fire forces flight cancellations, restrictions at Flagstaff airport

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:11 PM MST
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, July 1, 2026
Richard Alun Davis
/
KNAU
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, July 1, 2026

This week the Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona has forced officials to cancel at least six flights at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

Fire managers put flight restrictions in place over the wildfire Monday after strong winds pushed the fire toward Flagstaff last weekend.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the restrictions are set to last until July 13 and are meant to leave the airspace around the fire open to firefighting aircraft so they can operate safely.

Airport spokesperson Claire Harper says the temporary flight restriction impacts larger commercial aircraft, mostly preventing them from landing or taking off from the airport between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

She says during overnight hours the restricted area shrinks overnight allowing more activity at the airport.

“Some flights have been able to land and takeoff during that time,” Harper says. 

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the flight restrictions have also created long delays for planes arriving and departing from the airport.

That included three daily flights between Flagstaff and Phoenix canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth.

“To provide customers with additional flexibility, American has issued a Travel Alert for customers traveling to and from [Flagstaff]. Impacted passengers may rebook their travel without change fees, cancel their trip, or request a refund if eligible,” a spokesperson for American Airlines tells KNAU.

The Pocket Fire burns north of Sedona on July 1, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
Crews make progress on Pocket Fire but heavy smoke to continue
KNAU STAFF
The Pocket Fire has grown to more than 20,000 acres and is 21% contained. Smoke continues heavily impact Flagstaff but fire officials say crews continue to make solid progress.

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KNAU and Arizona News Pocket FireFire Season 2026FlagstaffSedonaflagstaff pulliam airportWildfire News
KNAU STAFF
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