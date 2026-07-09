Containment on Pocket Fire nears 70%

Crews battling the Pocket Fire north of Sedona had contained 69% of the blaze as of Thursday morning.

Incident managers say firefighters have made considerable progress containing the wildfire but there’s still work to be done.

On Wednesday night, fire activity was low on the north and south perimeters. But officials expected shifting winds Thursday.

According to the latest briefing from managers, fire lines have remained secure above most of Oak Creek Canyon and aircraft continue to assist in areas of West Fork Canyon that are inaccessible to ground crews. Crews planned to continue patrolling control lines on the north side to ensure they’re holding.

Officials say the Enchantment and Seven Canyons resorts remain secure, though residents remain under a Set notification. Oak Creek Canyon also remains in Set.

The Pocket Fire remains most active on its southwestern edge near Hart Well Canyon in the Red Rock-Secret Mountain Wilderness. Crews are building handlines and additional contingency lines to provide secondary defense. Firefighters are also protecting heritage sites and other values at risk in the area.

Smoke has reduced significantly in recent days as the fire activity has decreased. Officials predicted air quality in Kachina Village, Flagstaff, Cameron and Doney Park will range from good to moderate throughout Thursday and Friday. However, smoke in the Seven Canyons and Sedona area could create unhealthy conditions at times.

The Pocket Fire has been burning for almost three weeks after it ignited on Friday, June 19. It stands at 27,451 acres.