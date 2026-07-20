Scientists say a majority of the Pocket Fire burned at low severity

A team of scientists has finished its field survey work to determine the soil-burn severity of the Pocket Fire.

On Monday, the Burned Area Emergency Response Team released its map that represents verified satellite imagery of the fire scar.

It shows about 1,295 acres, or 5% of the fire, remained unburned or at very low severity, while 17,883, or 65%, was in the low category. According to the map, about 7,419 acres, or 27%, moderately burned and about 876 acres, or 3%, was at high severity.

Scientists say moderate and high severity burns can change the soil’s physical, chemical and biological characteristics, limiting the ground’s ability to absorb water, damage soil structure and cause the loss of protective ground cover. As a result, areas that burn heavily or moderately are more prone to increased runoff, erosion and long-term declines in soil productivity.

Coconino National Forest The Burned Area Emergency Response team's soil burn severity map for the 2026 Pocket Fire.

According to the BAER team, steep slopes are especially vulnerable where the “loss of ground cover greatly increases the likelihood of soil erosion and post-fire flooding.”

The information allows scientists to identify areas at greatest risk and prioritize emergency stabilization efforts.

The Pocket BAER team used remote-sensing imagery combined with field-validated soil data to produce the final burn severity map.

They say people near and downstream from burned areas should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions as flash flooding and debris flows can happen quickly during heavy rain events.