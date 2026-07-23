Hopi leaders declare emergency following Moenkopi flooding

Hopi Tribal Leaders declared an emergency Wednesday after monsoon rains flooded the villages of Moenkopi.

The National Weather Service says the area received about 1 ½ inches of rain Tuesday evening.

That raised water levels through Moenkopi Wash by about 14 feet.

Some residents were forced to evacuate as the water flooded homes, fields, schools and roads.

County officials say they distributed about 5,000 sandbags to residents and helped clear roads of leftover sediment and debris.

County Supervisors Lena Fowler and Judy Begay traveled to the community yesterday to assist in the response.

Limited flooding also impacted parts of First Mesa.