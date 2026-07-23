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Hopi leaders declare emergency following Moenkopi flooding

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:53 PM MST
Monsoon rains swelled Moenkopi Wash, causing flooding and forcing some residents of the villages of Moenkopi to evacuate, July 22, 2026.
Courtesy of Coconino County
Monsoon rains swelled Moenkopi Wash, causing flooding and forcing some residents of the villages of Moenkopi to evacuate, July 22, 2026.

Hopi Tribal Leaders declared an emergency Wednesday after monsoon rains flooded the villages of Moenkopi.

The National Weather Service says the area received about 1 ½ inches of rain Tuesday evening.

That raised water levels through Moenkopi Wash by about 14 feet.

Some residents were forced to evacuate as the water flooded homes, fields, schools and roads.

County officials say they distributed about 5,000 sandbags to residents and helped clear roads of leftover sediment and debris.

County Supervisors Lena Fowler and Judy Begay traveled to the community yesterday to assist in the response.

Limited flooding also impacted parts of First Mesa.

The Wahweap Marina floats on Lake Powell at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, near Page, Ariz.
KNAU and Arizona News
As Lake Powell shrinks, marinas are having to adapt to dwindling water levels
Associated Press
As Lake Powell shrinks to near historic lows, marinas have had to adapt, and boat ramps have closed or moved to deeper waters.

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KNAU and Arizona News Hopifloodingtribal communitiesmonsoon seasonCoconino Countymoenkopi
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