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Ex-Prescott officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal 2024 shooting of unarmed man

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:52 AM MST
A video still from body-camera footage shows former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton shoot and kill 34-year-old Daniel Leslie on June 8, 2024. Investigators determined he was unarmed.
Video still
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Prescott Police Department
A video still from body-camera footage shows former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton shoot and kill 34-year-old Daniel Leslie on June 8, 2024. Investigators determined he was unarmed.

A former Prescott police officer will serve seven years in prison for the fatal 2024 shooting of an unarmed man.

A Yavapai County judge sentenced Brian Sutton to the shortest possible prison term for the killing of 34-year-old Daniel Leslie. A jury convicted Sutton of one count of manslaughter in June.

Prosecutors said Sutton and another officer responded to Leslie’s home on June 8, 2024, to question him over allegations that he threatened a former girlfriend earlier in the day.

Body camera footage shows Leslie decline to speak to the officers before walking walk toward his home and away from Sutton. Sutton can be heard threatening to shoot Leslie if he tries to go inside.

The footage then shows Sutton confront him in the carport before firing three shots as Leslie moves to go inside.

Leslie was pronounced dead at a Phoenix-area hospital soon after.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety determined Leslie was unarmed and recommended criminal charges. Sutton was indicted on a single count of manslaughter and convicted by a jury in June.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

During Monday’s sentencing, the judge said the minimum sentence did not reflect the value of Leslie's life.

Nationwide, law enforcement is rarely charged in connection with on-duty shootings, and convictions are even less common. Sutton is only the second Arizona officer convicted in connection with a police shooting in the past two decades.

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KNAU and Arizona News prescott police departmentpolice shootingsYavapai County Superior CourtArizona Department of Public Safety
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
See stories by Bree Burkitt