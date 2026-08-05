Hobbs reportedly taps former Republican as running mate

Gov. Katie Hobbs has reportedly picked a Republican-turned-independent to be her running mate in her bid for reelection.

The New York Times says that Hobbs, facing a Friday deadline set by the Secretary of State’s Office, has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles to be on the ticket with her. Hobbs campaign spokesman Michael Beyer would neither confirm nor deny that a decision has been made.

“We have been consistently declining to comment on the process,” he said late Tuesday.

But the pick of Giles to be the running mate for Hobbs as her lieutenant governor comes as Hobbs has made a point of emphasizing her ability to work in a bipartisan fashion.

Earlier Tuesday, she unveiled her Arizona Over Party coalition claiming more than 50 Republicans and political independents. And Hobbs said that shows how different she is than Congressman Andy Biggs, the Republican nominee, whom she accuses of being a hyper-partisan Trump supporter.

By contrast, Giles has long since parted ways with his own party — even before he dropped the GOP label earlier this year and reregistered.

He revealed to NPR that he voted for Joe Biden in 2020. But he said that was more out of fear of what it would mean to the country for Trump to get a second term.

In 2022 Giles endorsed not only Hobbs in her bid for a first term as governor but also backed Democrat Mark Kelly in his successful run for the U.S. Senate.

Two years later he was given a prime-time slot at the Democratic national convention, “I have a confession to make: I’m a lifelong Republican,” Giles told the audience in Chicago and those watching on TV.

“So I feel a little out of place tonight,” he continued. “But I feel more at home here than in today’s Republican Party.”

Giles also said the GOP has become “the cult of Donald Trump,” saying the then-former president made a lot of promises “but couldn’t deliver a thing.”

Then when Biden bowed out of his own reelection bid, Giles issued a statement saying that while he did not always agree with the president “I never doubted his commitment to defending the Constitution,” commending Biden’s “leadership, bipartisanship, and dedication to this country.

Giles then went on to actively back Kamala Harris who took on Trump’s 2024 effort to get back into the White House.

But Giles, whose position as Mesa mayor from 2014 through 2025 is officially nonpartisan, also told PBS in 2024 he is not ready to leave the Republican Party.

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“I am more comfortable in terms of political positions in the Republican Party than I am in the Democratic Party,” he said.

Giles also said at the time that Democrats appeared to favor “open borders.” And he described himself as “pro-life.”

“I didn’t leave the Republican Party,” he said. “The Republican Party is trying desperately to leave me.”

Yet Giles did decide to leave the party earlier this year according to records at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

Giles did not return messages seeking an explanation.

The Biggs campaign wasted no time in jumping on the report, constructing a website calling Hobbs and Giles “Kamala and Tim’s choice for governor,” the latter reference to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz who Harris selected as her 2024 running mate. The site also contains links to various news stories about Giles’ attendance at the DNC and his endorsement of Harris.

Biggs chose former state Sen. Sine Kerr, a Buckeye farmer and conservative Republican like himself, as his running mate.

This is the first year Arizonans will get a ballot with the names of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates running as a ticket.

Until now, the Arizona Constitution said a governor who dies in office, quits to take another job, gets criminally indicted, or is impeached and convicted — all of which actually have happened in Arizona — the next in line of succession is the secretary of state.

Only thing is, the person in that office got there by being elected on his her own. More to the point, there is no guarantee that the new governor is from the same party as the person replaced or will continue the same policies.

That most recently occurred in 2009 when Democrat Janet Napolitano, less than two years into her second term, quit to take a job in the newly elected Obama administration. That put Republican Secretary of State Jan Brewer into the top job.

It also has gone the other way. Democrat Rose Mofford became governor in 1988 after the legislature impeached and convicted Republican Evan Mecham.

Voters approved the change to create the post of lieutenant governor in 2022, effective with this year’s election.