Water restrictions put in place at Grand Canyon after pipeline break

Grand Canyon National Park officials have implemented water restrictions on the South Rim following a break in the Transcanyon Waterline.

The break happened a mile below Cottonwood Campground on the North Kaibab Trail, preventing water from being pumped across the canyon and up to the South Rim.

Residents and visitors are required to conserve water in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds by taking shorter showers, reducing toilet flushing, running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads or in eco-mode, reporting and repairing leaks, and using reclaimed water to wash cars.

Water is unavailable at the Manzanita Rest Area, Cottonwood and Bright Angel campgrounds, Delta restrooms and Boat Beach.

Backcountry hikers near Phantom Ranch and on the North Kaibab Trail should plan on being self-sufficient for their drinking water carrying it or filtering and treating their water.

Park officials say utility crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.