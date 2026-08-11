Former NAU student pleads guilty to hazing in pledge's death

A former Northern Arizona University student has pleaded guilty to hazing a fraternity pledge who died after drinking excessively as part of a rush event.

Carter Eslick, 20, entered a change of plea in Coconino County Superior Court Monday.

Prosecutors allege 18-year-old Colin Daniel Martinez died following an off-campus rush party for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Eslick was the pledge master of the now-defunct NAU chapter at the time.

He was indicted in March on one count of felony hazing in connection with Martinez's death — a Class 4 felony under Arizona law involving the consumption of a substance causing harm.

In most cases, hazing is charged as a Class 1 misdemeanor in Arizona. However, it’s considered a Class 4 felony if it results in someone’s death.

According to the plea agreement, Eslick will serve no more than four years of probation. A judge could also impose up to a year in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Court documents detail that Martinez and three other candidates for the fraternity shared two bottles of vodka as part of a drinking game on the night of Jan. 30.

Witnesses told investigators they monitored Martinez throughout the night as he was “heavily intoxicated.” They reportedly readjusted his sleeping position, checked his pulse and monitored his breathing as they researched symptoms of alcohol poisoning.

Martinez was found unresponsive and died the next morning.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office found Martinez died from alcohol poisoning. His blood-alcohol level was 0.425% — more than five times the state's legal driving limit.

Eslick was arrested that day and released from the Coconino County Detention Facility on bail soon after.

He’s no longer a student at NAU. The university suspended the Delta Tau Delta fraternity after Martinez's death, and the national organization permanently closed the chapter.